No Time To Waste!!! Banky W And Adesua Etomi’s Fix Date For Introduction

Posted on May 4, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Reports making rounds online is that the hottest celebrity couple of the moment, singer Banky W and actress Adesua Etomi who announced their engagement yesterday will be having their introduction proper this Saturday 6th May, 2017. It was gathered that the couple decided to break the news of their engagement yesterday because they of their …

