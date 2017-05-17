No Trace of Poison, Metals Found in Adeleke – Pathologist

The Consultant Anatomic Pathologist, Mr. Olufemi Solaja, has told the coroner that there was no trace of poison or heavy metals found in the result of toxicology carried out on the corpse of Senator Isiaka Adeleke.

Solaja said this while testifying before the coroner, Mr. Olusegun Ayilara.

He said pathologists however, found excessive levels of alcohol, sedatives and analgesics.

He said, “My impression is that he died of asphyxiation with multiple drugs overdose. “

The post No Trace of Poison, Metals Found in Adeleke – Pathologist appeared first on SIGNAL.

This post was syndicated from SIGNAL. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

