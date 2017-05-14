Nollywood Act, Kehinde Bankole Goes Sultry, Bares Bosoms | PHOTOS

Nollywood Actress, Kehinde Bankole who rarely shows fans a glimpse of her body, has given us a sneak peek. The beautiful actress who stepped in a denim jacket, and a white top and short for Mother’s day shows flashes of her cleavage. Hot Hot! Mamma mia! Source: Instagram

The post Nollywood Act, Kehinde Bankole Goes Sultry, Bares Bosoms | PHOTOS appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

