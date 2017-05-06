Nollywood Actor, Adeshina Adesanya "Pastor Ajidara" is Sick, Down with Kidney Failure

A popular Nollywood actor, Adesina Adesanya, also known as “Pastor Ajidara” is scurrently in sick as a result of Kidney failure.

This was made known by Mr Latin and Yomi Fash on Instagram who called for assistance for their colleague.

