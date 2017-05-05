Nollywood Actress, Bimbo Akintola Shares Fabulous New Photos as She Celebrates Her Birthday | Photos – Information Nigeria
|
Information Nigeria
|
Nollywood Actress, Bimbo Akintola Shares Fabulous New Photos as She Celebrates Her Birthday | Photos
Information Nigeria
It is a day of celebration for veteran Nigerian actress, Bimbo Akintola as she adds yet another year today. Nigerian actress, Bimbo Akintola celebrates her birthday by releasing these stunning photos. Popular Nigerian actress, Bimbo Akintola has shared …
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!