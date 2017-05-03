Nollywood Actress Genevieve Nnaji Celebrates Her 38th Birthday Today ( See Photos Of Her Before & Now)
Genevieve Nnaji (born 3 May 1979) is a Nigerian actress and singer.
She won the Africa Movie Academy Award for Best Actress in a Leading Role in 2005, making her the first actress to win the award. In 2011, she was honoured as a Member of the Order of the Federal Republic by the Nigerian government for her contribution to Nollywood.
The post Nollywood Actress Genevieve Nnaji Celebrates Her 38th Birthday Today ( See Photos Of Her Before & Now) appeared first on Ngyab.
This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!