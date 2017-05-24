Nollywood actress Halima Abubakar denies having cancer – Ripples Nigeria
|
Ripples Nigeria
|
Nollywood actress Halima Abubakar denies having cancer
Ripples Nigeria
Sultry Nollywood actress Halima Abubakar has denied reports making the rounds that she is suffering from cancer. The thespian who recently returned from India where she underwent successful fibroid surgery removal has refuted claims by an online …
