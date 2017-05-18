Nollywood actress Ini Edo says she is happy to have divorced her husband

Nollywood star actress Ini Edo reveals that she is happy to have divorced that her husband. She had gotten married to an American based businessman, Phillip in 2008. She allegedly walked out of the marriage in September 2014 following accusations of domestic violence and cheating. Speaking on ‘Rubbing Minds’ a Channel Television programme, the actress…

The post Nollywood actress Ini Edo says she is happy to have divorced her husband appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

