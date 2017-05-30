Pages Navigation Menu

Nollywood Actress Kemi Stone Releases New Photos Ahead of Fashion line & Travel Show Launch | Watch Teaser

Posted on May 30, 2017 in Nollywood | 0 comments

Fast rising Nollywood actress, Kemi Stone has released some hot new promo photos ahead of her projects to be launched in September. The sizzling new shoot which features pieces and accessories from her collection is a prelude to her ‘Kemi Stone’ fashion line collection and ‘Let’s Go Places With Kemi Stone’, travel and tour guide […]

The post Nollywood Actress Kemi Stone Releases New Photos Ahead of Fashion line & Travel Show Launch | Watch Teaser appeared first on BellaNaija.

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija.

