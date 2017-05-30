Nollywood Actress Kemi Stone Releases New Photos Ahead of Fashion line & Travel Show Launch | Watch Teaser

Fast rising Nollywood actress, Kemi Stone has released some hot new promo photos ahead of her projects to be launched in September. The sizzling new shoot which features pieces and accessories from her collection is a prelude to her ‘Kemi Stone’ fashion line collection and ‘Let’s Go Places With Kemi Stone’, travel and tour guide […]

