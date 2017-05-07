Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Nollywood actress, Mercy Aigbe dares husband to proves she is adulterous

Posted on May 7, 2017 in Entertainment, Nollywood | 0 comments

Nollywood actress, Mercy Aigbe has finally come out in full blast with the serial battering she endured from her husband. She also published even more shocking photographs of her last experience and challenged her husaband to back up his claims that she is mentally Unstable, that he had caught me with different men, that she …

The post Nollywood actress, Mercy Aigbe dares husband to proves she is adulterous appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.