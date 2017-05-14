Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Nollywood Actress, Seyi Hunter Exposes the Sexcapades of Her Colleagues – Information Nigeria

Posted on May 14, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments


Information Nigeria

Nollywood Actress, Seyi Hunter Exposes the Sexcapades of Her Colleagues
Information Nigeria
Yoruba actress and movie producer, Seyi Hunter has commented on the spate of discreet prostitution in the movie industry. Nollywood actress and CEO of Hunters Media International, Seyi Hunter, is at it again. The non-conformist actress who recently …

and more »

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.