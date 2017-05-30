Nollywood Actress Simon Evia Shares Sexy And Hot Hot Bum Bum on Social Media (Photos)

Simon Evia

Nollywood actresses overtime have one special feature that makes them unique among their colleagues. This ranges from facial looks, height, acting skills, diction, physical endowments, fashion sense and the rest.

Simon Evia who is also a filmmaker and CEO of Evia Concepts/Entertainment has woken up to the realization that her hot bum bum is a plus to her beautiful face and impressive body structure.

She has been boldly showing her backside on Instagram with thousands of young Nigerians following her closely.

See more photos of the budding actress: