Nollywood deaths: Actor demands life insurance for film practitioners

VETERAN actor, Dadene Richard- Oguntimeyin, has called for life assurance policies for Nollywood actors. Richard-Oguntimeyin told NAN that this was necessary because of the unforeseen circumstances that might occur while practising their profession or after retirement. He appealed to theatre associations, groups and the government to establish life assurance policies for Nollywood actors. “Both the […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

