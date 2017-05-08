Nollywood loses Pastor Ajidara

By Benjamin Njoku

Fans, yesterday, reacted angrily over the death of another popular actor, Samuel Adesanya, alias Pastor Ajidara, describing his colleagues as greedy and selfish.

One of them advised Nollywood practitioners to go for health insurance so they will not have to beg when they fall ill.

Ajidara, 62, died of kidney failure in the early hours of yesterday. Mr. Latin, broke the news on his social media page yesterday, with a picture of Ajidara on the sick bed which he captioned, “and the man died few minutes ago.”

Ajidara’s wife, Atinuke Adesanya, also confirmed his demise. She said, the actor died at Mercy Hospital, Onikolobo, Abeokuta, where he was undergoing dialysis.

Immediately Ajidara’s demise went viral on the Internet, fans started attacking Nollywood practitioners for failing to come to Mr. Adesanya’s rescue.

One of the posts on Facebook by Pat Chi Reuben, read: “All the Nollywood practitioners can’t come together and take care of him? What is all this mess?

“Why are you people so greedy and heartless to your fellow actor? Not that you guys don’t have the money to help. You have money but cannot give out.”

In his post, Ayobami Ibrahim said: “In fact, I am short of words. Nollywood actors are heartless; they show less concern when it comes to helping their colleagues until the person dies.

“It happened with Bisi Komolafe, Olumide Bakare and now Pastor Ajidara. It’s unfair. You will take multi-million naira to premier a movie, buy big houses in Lekki and Abuja, but cannot help each other.”

Another fan, Olalekan Adeoye, wrote: “Nollywood, I know some of you are lettered. Please, try and get a health insurance policy in place that can cater for your health issues when needed.

“Pastor Ajidara was one of the talented actors. May his soul rest in perfect peace.”

For Prince Ademola Adekoya, “it is obvious that Nollywood lacks motherly love, which is a serious disease—just in case they don’t know.”

He needed N12m

Ajidara’s family had, two days ago, called for financial support (N12 million), following his doctor’s recommendation that he would need a kidney transplant to survive.

This was after actors, Yomi Fash Lanso and Mr. Latin, made attempt to raise funds for him to get a better treatment.

Mrs. Adesanya said that her husband’s illness started shortly after an auto crash in 2012.

Until his death, Mr. Adesanya was the President of Ogun State Chapter of Theatre Art and Movie Producers Association of Nigeria, TAMPAN.

The Thespian, who is known for his role as a pastor in the hit movie Abela Pupa, produced by Ebun Oloyede alias Olaiya Igwe, died after a long battle with a kidney-related ailment.

He hailed from Ijebu-Ode in Ogun State.

The post Nollywood loses Pastor Ajidara appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

