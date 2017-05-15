Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria: ’93 Days’ Gets Highest Nominations in 2017 Amaa List – AllAfrica.com

Posted on May 15, 2017 in Entertainment


CHANNELS TELEVISION

Nigeria: '93 Days' Gets Highest Nominations in 2017 Amaa List
AllAfrica.com
The 2016 Nollywood drama thriller, 93 Days, has gotten the highest nominations on the list for the 2017 Africa Movie Academy Awards (AMAA). This was contained in the list released by the AMAA jury in Rwanda, which was presided over by Bernie Goldblat.
