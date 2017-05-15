Nigeria: ’93 Days’ Gets Highest Nominations in 2017 Amaa List – AllAfrica.com
Nigeria: '93 Days' Gets Highest Nominations in 2017 Amaa List
AllAfrica.com
The 2016 Nollywood drama thriller, 93 Days, has gotten the highest nominations on the list for the 2017 Africa Movie Academy Awards (AMAA). This was contained in the list released by the AMAA jury in Rwanda, which was presided over by Bernie Goldblat.
