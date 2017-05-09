Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

NollywoodWeek Film Festival announces partnership with United Bank of Africa’s REDTV ahead of the kick off of its 5th edition

Posted on May 9, 2017 in News | 0 comments

As a direct consequence of this partnership, the Parisian audience will have an opportunity to get familiar with REDTV’s productions during a special session on web-series scheduled for…

— This is a content summary only. Visit www.gistus.com for full content, and more! —

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from GistUs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.