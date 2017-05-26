North Korea a ‘big problem’- Trump

U.S president Donald Trump said on Friday that North korea was a “ big problem” but assured Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe that issues surrounding the secretive Asian state would be resolved.

“It is very much on our minds it’s a big problem, it’s a world problem and it will be solved. At some point it will be solved. You can bet on that” Trump said sitting alongside Abe in a bilateral meeting ahead of a Group of Seven summit.

North Korea’s growing nuclear and missile threat is seen as a major security challenge for Trump, who has vowed to prevent the country from being able to hit the United State with a nuclear missile, capacity experts say Pyongyang could have some time after 2020

