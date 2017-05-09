North Korea congratulates France’s Macron for election victory

Seoul, South Korea | AFP | North Korea on Tuesday congratulated Emmanuel Macron on his victory in the French presidential election, expressing hopes that the new leader will achieve “development and prosperity”.

France has no formal diplomatic relations with the nuclear-armed North.

The message was sent by North Korea’s ceremonial head of state, Kim Yong-Nam, Pyongyang’s state-run KCNA news agency said.

Stressing that developing their relationship would benefit people in both nations, Kim said he wished Macron “success in his responsible work for the development and prosperity of France”.

Tensions have mounted in recent weeks over Pyongyang’s push to develop missiles capable of delivering a nuclear warhead to the continental US, with the North issuing open threats and Washington suggesting military options were being considered.

But US President Donald Trump has softened his message recently, saying he would be “honoured” to meet leader Kim Jong-Un.

The post North Korea congratulates France's Macron for election victory appeared first on The Independent Uganda:.

This post was syndicated from The Independent Uganda:

