North Korea fires missile toward South Korea
North Korea has conducted another missile test, South Korea’s military has said. South Korea’s Office of Joint Chiefs of Staff, in a terse statement to media houses, noted that the projectile was launched toward the country on Sunday. It stated that intelligence confirmed that the test was conducted from Pukchang, in the west of North […]
North Korea fires missile toward South Korea
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!