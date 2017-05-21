N.Korea tests another missile; Seoul says dashes hopes for peace – Reuters
Reuters
N.Korea tests another missile; Seoul says dashes hopes for peace
Reuters
SEOUL North Korea fired a ballistic missile into waters off its east coast on Sunday, its second missile test in a week, which South Korea said dashed the hopes of the South's new liberal government for peace between the neighbours. A South Korean …
N. Korea test-fires ballistic missile despite threat of new sanctions
North Korea Fires Second Ballistic Missile in a Week
North Korea fires medium-range missile in latest weapon test
