North Korea sends condolences over Manchester attack

North Korea has joined scores of other countries in sending condolences to Britain over the Manchester terror attack, state media said Wednesday.

Premier Pak Pong-Ju sent a message of sympathy to British Prime Minister Theresa May, the official Korean Central News Agency reported.

“Noting the Korean people are sharing the pain of loss with the British people, the message hoped that the British government and people would eradicate the aftermath of the terrorist incident as early as possible,” it quoted the message as saying.

Foreign Minister Ri Yong-Ho sent a similar message to his British counterpart Boris Johnson.

Monday’s suicide bombing at a concert killed 22 people including one girl aged just eight.

North Korea has generally frosty relations with Western nations, which are seeking tougher sanctions intended to curb its missile and nuclear programmes.

This post was syndicated from The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper | Nigeria News and World News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

