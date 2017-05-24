Pages Navigation Menu

North Korea sends condolences over Manchester attack

Posted on May 24, 2017 in News, World | 0 comments

Police officers pass flowers laid by a cordon, close to Manchester Arena and Victoria Station in Manchester, northwest England on May 24, 2017, following the May 22 terror attack at the Manchester Arena. Police on Tuesday named Salman Abedi — reportedly British-born of Libyan descent — as the suspect behind a suicide bombing that ripped into young fans at an Ariana Grande concert at the Manchester Arena on May 22, as the Islamic State group claimed responsibility for the carnage. / AFP PHOTO / Ben STANSALL

North Korea has joined scores of other countries in sending condolences to Britain over the Manchester terror attack, state media said Wednesday.

Premier Pak Pong-Ju sent a message of sympathy to British Prime Minister Theresa May, the official Korean Central News Agency reported.

“Noting the Korean people are sharing the pain of loss with the British people, the message hoped that the British government and people would eradicate the aftermath of the terrorist incident as early as possible,” it quoted the message as saying.

Foreign Minister Ri Yong-Ho sent a similar message to his British counterpart Boris Johnson.

Monday’s suicide bombing at a concert killed 22 people including one girl aged just eight.

North Korea has generally frosty relations with Western nations, which are seeking tougher sanctions intended to curb its missile and nuclear programmes.

