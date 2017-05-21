North Korea test new medium range ballistic missiles

North Korea on Sunday morning launched a new medium range ballistic missile into the Sea of Japan amid U.S president Donald Trump’s first international trip to Saudi Arabia. The missile, is their second missile test in the space of seven days after launching their most successful missile test last week. The missile flew about 500km …

