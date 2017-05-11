Pages Navigation Menu

North Korea to“ ruthlessly punish” Americans

Posted on May 11, 2017

North Korea said on Thursday it was its sovereign right to “ruthlessly punish” American citizens it has detained for crimes against its government system. Pyongyang also said that U.S. media’s description of such arrests as a bargaining ploy was “pure ignorance.” The North’s KCNA news agency said the crimes of recent Americans detained by its […]

