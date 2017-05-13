North Korea ready to hold talks with Trump – Daily Post Nigeria
|
Daily Post Nigeria
|
North Korea ready to hold talks with Trump
Daily Post Nigeria
North Korea now appears to have accepted diplomacy in resolving its face-off with the United States. A Senior North Korean diplomat said on Saturday that Pyongyang would be willing to hold talks with the United States if the conditions were right. Head …
China's silky threat to American leadership
North Korea says will have dialogue with US under right conditions: Yonhap
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!