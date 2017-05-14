Pages Navigation Menu

North will insist on two terms if anything happens to Buhari in 2019 – Junaid Mohammed – Daily Post Nigeria

Posted on May 14, 2017


North will insist on two terms if anything happens to Buhari in 2019 – Junaid Mohammed
Second Republic House of Representatives member, Juniad Muhammed has said that if President Muhammadu Buhari fails to continue to lead the country due to his ill health, the North will insist on another two terms in 2019. Mohammed, who made the …
