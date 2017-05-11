Northern elders declare “full support” for Osinbajo – Premium Times
Premium Times
Northern elders declare “full support” for Osinbajo
Premium Times
The Northern Elders Forum (NEF) has declared full support for Yemi Osinbajo as Nigeria's Acting President. The forum also also commended President Muhammadu Buhari for his steadfast respect for the constitution in transferring power to Mr. Osinbajo …
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
