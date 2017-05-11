Northern elders to Osinbajo: Be wary of mischief makers

The Northern Elders’ Forum (NEF) on Thursday in Kano urged Acting President Yemi Osinbajo to be wary of mischievous elements plotting to overheat the polity by taking advantage of President Muhammadu Buhari’s absence to achieve dubious political goals.

NEF, in a communiqué issued at the end of its two-day emergency meeting in Kano, also warned those seeking undeserved political advantage to desist from such moves.

The Forum said the North is conscious of its obligations and rights and will not hesitate to discharge and defend them without reservations.

The communiqué signed by NEF Deputy Leader, Chief Wantaregh Paul Unongo and its Spokesman, Prof. Ango Abdullahi, said the group is aware that attempts are being made to exploit the absence of President Buhari to achieve dubious political goals.

It, however, advised Osinbajo to “exercise responsibilities as he did in the past with commitment, sensitivity and respect for the constitution.”

“We urge him to ignore mischief makers which seek to pitch him against the President or the Nigerian people whose mandates they both exercise.”

“The task of governing the nation will continue uninterrupted until the return of President Buhari. We therefore appeal to all persons with responsibility to cooperate fully to sustain a united, focused and committed administration.

“While commending the sterling contributions of Senate President, Abubakar Bukola Saraki and Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, in providing the necessary leadership to stabilize the polity, we appeal to the executive and legislative arms of government to work together to pass the 2017 budget without further delay,” the Forum stated.

NEF aligned itself with the ongoing campaign against corruption in the country, saying “we also expect that the war against corruption will not suffer a setback and current investigations and activities will not be stalled due to the absence of President Buhari.”

