Northern governors betraying Buhari – Arewa youths

Posted on May 9, 2017 in News, Politics | 0 comments

A SOCIO-POLITICAL organisation, Northern Youth Leaders Forum, NYLF, has described as “wicked, callous, selfish and insensitive”, the decision of the 19 Northern governors to “abandon President Muhammadu Buhari in his moment of trial.” According to them, instead of informing their citizens about the true situation surrounding the President, the governors have engaged themselves in schemes […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

