Northern youths berate Yakasai over remark on NEF

Arewa Youth Development Foundation, AYDF, has berated Alhaji Tanko Yakasai over his alleged recent unguarded remarks on the visit of the Northern Elders Forum to the Kano Government House calling for more unity and peace in the country. Reacting to the remarks, Spokesperson of AYDF, Aminu Adam, said Nigerians have since stopped taking Yakasai seriously […]
