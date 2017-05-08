Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Northwest University 2015/2016 1st Semester Examination Announced.

Posted on May 8, 2017 in Education, News | 0 comments

This is to inform students of the Northwest University, Kano that the institution through her management has announced the commencement of the 1st semester examination for the 2015/2016 academic session. The First Semester Examination 2015/2016 session will commence on Monday 8th May, 2017 and End on 27th May, 2017 All Students are hereby informed. Goodluck!!! …

The post Northwest University 2015/2016 1st Semester Examination Announced. appeared first on Students Nigeria.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from Students Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.