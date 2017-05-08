Northwest University 2015/2016 1st Semester Examination Announced.

This is to inform students of the Northwest University, Kano that the institution through her management has announced the commencement of the 1st semester examination for the 2015/2016 academic session. The First Semester Examination 2015/2016 session will commence on Monday 8th May, 2017 and End on 27th May, 2017 All Students are hereby informed. Goodluck!!! …

The post Northwest University 2015/2016 1st Semester Examination Announced. appeared first on Students Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from Students Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

