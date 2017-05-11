Pages Navigation Menu

Norway extends border checks to control migrant flows

Posted on May 11, 2017 in World | 0 comments

Norway is extending temporary border checks until November to control the inflow of migrants, a cabinet member said on Wednesday. “The six-month extension was necessary due to the uncertain migration situation in Europe,’’ Justice Minister Per-Willy Amundsen told newsmen in Oslo. The tighter border checks in Norway would affect arrivals by ferry from Denmark, Germany…

The post Norway extends border checks to control migrant flows appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

