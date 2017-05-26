Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Not Prepared for that Emergency? Credit Direct provides Easy Loans that Come to your Rescue ‘Sharp Sharp’

Posted on May 26, 2017 in News | 0 comments

There will always be emergencies. These can happen through job loss, unexpected home repairs, car troubles, unplanned travel expenses, medical emergency, and so many others. We can always save to prepare for the events, but just as when unexpected, we might not be fully prepared for these emergencies. Credit Direct Limited, Nigeria’s leading microfinance institution, […]

The post Not Prepared for that Emergency? Credit Direct provides Easy Loans that Come to your Rescue ‘Sharp Sharp’ appeared first on BellaNaija.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.