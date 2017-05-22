Nothing like PDP in Enugu again – Eugene Odo

Former Speaker of Enugu State House of Assembly, Chief Eugene Odo, has boasted that there is nothing like the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Enugu state again. Mr. Odo also said that the growing popularity of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state is a call for good governance.

Odo told newsmen in Enugu on Monday that the current leadership style and quality in the state was inconsistent with what obtained in the past.

He said the leadership lacuna was so glaring that members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state were joining the APC in their numbers.

“Part of the reasons why we joined the APC is that with the level God has assisted us, I do not think the state government has anything to offer for now.

“We do not want to show the difference between what is happening now and what happened in the past because the facts are glaring.

“God has benefitted us and we should be in the vanguard of benefitting others. That is our mission in APC,” he said.

The former speaker lauded residents of the state for embracing the APC, adding that with committed men and women, the state will go back to its former glory.

He appealed to members of the party not to join issues with other political parties but to work assiduously in ensuring that APC won future elections in the state.

“We should not be reactive to the threats from the PDP because they are confused.

“Most importantly, there is nothing like PDP in Enugu again. What we have is a group of people that will soon be lumped into another party,” he said.

Odo said that the party faithful in Igbo-Etiti Local Government Area were working round the clock to make the APC formidable.

“Our slogan and strategy is that any political appointee in the other parties must lose their polling booths during future elections and we are working towards that.

“We thank God that the PDP is now history in Enugu State so whatever reaction coming from there is panic measure,” he said.

He said that it was imperative that members of APC worked together to achieve its set goals.

“We were thinking of how to develop and transform APC into a formidable party in the state when former Gov. Sullivan Chime joined us.

“His presence has assisted us even in our respective local government areas because people who might not have taken some of us serious now know that we are powerful.

“By the grace of God, APC will certainly take over the Government House in Enugu in 2019,” Odo said.

Odo, who led the state assembly for eight years as speaker joined the APC in January, 2017.

The post Nothing like PDP in Enugu again – Eugene Odo appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

