NOUN matriculated 480 students at Minna study Centre
The National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN), Minna, Study Centre, has matriculated 480 students for the 2016/2017 academic session. Speaking during the ceremony on Saturday, Prof. Abdalla Adamu ,Vice-Chancellor of the National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN) advised the students to take their studies seriously.
