Now, senate panel requests Trump’s fired FBI chief Comey to testify

Washington, United States | AFP | A US Senate panel investigating Russia’s interference in America’s elections and possible collusion with President Donald Trump’s campaign team Wednesday requested that sacked FBI director James Comey testify before its members.

The Senate Intelligence Committee’s Republican chairman and Democratic vice chairman sent a letter to Comey “seeking his appearance before the (committee) in both open and closed sessions,” the panel said in a statement.

It also wrote acting FBI director Andrew McCabe seeking “any notes or memorandum” prepared by Comey regarding communications he had with Trump prior to the president firing him last week.

No politician treated ‘more unfairly,’ Trump says

Donald Trump gave vent to frustrations over his mounting political problems Wednesday, declaring that no president in US history had been treated “more unfairly.”

During a commencement address at the US Coast Guard Academy, Trump urged graduating cadets to follow his example and “fight, fight, fight. Never, ever, give up. Things will work out just fine.”

“Look at the way I’ve been treated lately. Especially by the media. No politician in history, and I say this with great surety, has been treated worse or more unfairly. You can’t let them get you down,” he said.

The outburst came amid intensifying pressure on the president in the wake of his firing of James Comey as director of the FBI last week, in the midst of a probe into whether Trump’s campaign colluded with Russian attempts to tilt the US election in his favor.

The Senate Intelligence Commitee announced Wednesday that they have asked Comey to testify.

The New York Times, citing sources close to Comey, reported on Tuesday that Trump asked the FBI director in an Oval Office meeting to drop its probe of former national security adviser Michael Flynn.

A day earlier, the Washington Post, citing unnamed sources, reported that Trump had shared highly classified intelligence with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov regarding an Islamic State group terror threat.

