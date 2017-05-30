NPA bans hawkers, touts from ports

The Nigerian Ports Authority, NPA, has commenced the implementation of new security protocols in all the sea ports in the country. This came in compliance with an Executive Order issued by Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo, By implication, all touts and hawkers are now banned in the port, while clearing agents and motor-boys will be stopped […]

