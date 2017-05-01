NPA donates to Borno IDPs

By Godwin Oritse

Managing Director of Nigerian Ports Authority, NPA, Hadeza Bala Usman, has donated food items to Internally Displaced Persons, IDPs, Bakassi Camp in Maiduguri, Borno State.

During the donation, Usman, who almost broke down in tears, said: “The NPA believes that there is need to strengthen our CSR, which, among others, include projects addressing the needs of host communities in order to enlist support and synergy towards harmonious mutual dividends and partner government in the quest to provide for IDPS and others that are in need.

“This continued support is expected of us as a responsible corporate entity and agency of the Federal Government.”

The NPA helms person commended Governor Kashim Shettima for his commitment and courage in bringing dividends of good governance in a holistic manner to the people even under very difficult situations.

Similarly, Governor Shettima commended the NPA boss’ gesture and promised that the relief items will be judiciously utilised across board in the affected areas.

Some of the donated items include 2,540 bags of 50-kilogramme of rice; 2,100 bags of beans, 600 bags of maize and 1,400 bags of semovita.

Other are 1,660 kegs of palm oil; 830 pieces mattresses; 2,100 pieces of mosquito nets; 4,620 pieces of wrappers and 1,950 pieces of solar lanterns.

The post NPA donates to Borno IDPs appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

