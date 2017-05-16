NPA to fix Apapa roads with N4b as agents, others begin strike – The Nation Newspaper
The Nation Newspaper
NPA to fix Apapa roads with N4b as agents, others begin strike
The Nation Newspaper
The Nigerian Ports Authority ( NPA) is to spend N4 billion to fix Apapa roads, its Managing Director Ms Hadiza Bala Usman said yesterday. She said the deplorable state of Apapa roads is hampering access to the Lagos seaports and affecting businesses …
