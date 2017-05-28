NPA to liberalise free trade zones in Nigeria – Vanguard
|
Vanguard
|
NPA to liberalise free trade zones in Nigeria
Vanguard
The Managing Director, Nigerian Ports Authority, NPA, Ms Hadiza Bala Usman, has concluded plans to break the monopoly hitherto enjoyed by some oil and gas logistics firms, by liberalising operations of oil and gas free trade zones in the country. She …
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!