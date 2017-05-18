NPC unveils 5-year strategic plan – Vanguard
NPC unveils 5-year strategic plan
Vanguard
THE management of National Productivity Centre, NPC, has rolled out a five-year strategic plan to serve as roadmap in repositioning and refocusing the Centre's policies, programmes and activities. ADVERTISING. ADVERTISING. inRead invented by Teads.
