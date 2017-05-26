NPF to recruit 35,000 personnel-Jika

Alhaji Haliru Jika, Chairman, House of Representatives Committee on Police Affairs, says the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) will soon recruit an additional 35, 000 rank and file into the force.

Jika, representing Ganjuwa/Darazo Federal Constituency in Bauchi State on the ticket of APC, disclosed this while answering questions from newsmen in Bauchi on Friday.

“We’ve just concluded the recruitment of 10, 000 police men and women of the Nigeria police Force in the country and we will soon kick start 35,000.

“The last 10,000 we did was 1,500 for officers, 1,000 for specialists – that is for mechanics, nurses and others.

“And then another 7, 500 for rank and file that is the normal conventional police which is the one you are seeing here working with us.

“And now these 35, 000 that we are going to start soon, is going to be strictly rank and file because this country is grossly under-policed.

“It is part of our legislative agenda to strengthen the internal security of Nigeria, which is why we feel it is important to inject more policemen into the system for proper and effective policing of the country.

“That is why we decided to do the first 10,000 when President Muhammadu Buhari came to power and he gave a presidential directive to recruit 10,000.

“And now he has given another directive to recruit another 35,000.’’

Jika who noted that the Nigeria police force was underfunded said that the legislative arm of government was working to enhance the welfare and morale of the personnel.

“What the Nigeria police are facing now is under-funding.

“So we are trying to work legislatively to improve the welfare and morale of the Nigeria Police.’’

