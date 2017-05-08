NPFL 2nd stanza: Bala banks on Nwakamma’s agility

Still basking in the euphoria of winning the Niger State FA cup, Tornadoes coach Abubakar Bala is hoping that newly acquired goalkeeper Edwin Emeka Nwakamma would maintain his superlative form that guaranteed the FA cup title.

The Niger State FA cup final decided at the College of Education football field at the weekend could best be described as family affair as Tornadoes faced their feeder side that came so close to turning the table with their brilliant performance.

The highly entertaining encounter had ended 1-1 at regulation time forcing penalty shootout that ultimately ended 5-4 in favour of the senior Tornadoes.

Coach Bala who commended the impressive performance of Nwakamma acquired from FC IfeanyiUbah during the breath taking penalty shootout, said he was not surprised that the encounter produced so much fireworks even as he expressed hope that the Minna landlords can rise to the occasion in the National Federation cup proper.

“I expected a tough challenge and that was exactly what I got, my prayer is that we excel in the national federations cup proper”, he said. Nwakamma stopped two penalties complimenting his effort by converting crucial sudden death penalty.

Tornadoes on the fourth position on the log at the end of the first league stanza have been tipped to finish in the top four by a section of their fans if they continue with the same spirit displayed in the first stanza.

Coach Bala in a recent chat however said he is not desperate about top four finish but determined to build a formidable team that can play good football and remain competitive in the elite division.

