Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

NPFL: Away Wins, Red Cards Galore As 10-Man IfeanyiUbah Thrash 3SC In Ibadan – Complete Sports Nigeria

Posted on May 21, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments


Complete Sports Nigeria

NPFL: Away Wins, Red Cards Galore As 10-Man IfeanyiUbah Thrash 3SC In Ibadan
Complete Sports Nigeria
Plateau United failed to extend their lead in the table after being held to a 1-1 draw away to Katsina United on matchday 20 in the Nigeria Professional Football League on Sunday, Completesportsnigeria.com reports. Katsina United took an early lead in

and more »

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.