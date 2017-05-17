NPFL: Clubs urged to curb fans’ violence as second stanza kicks off – Daily Post Nigeria
Daily Post Nigeria
NPFL: Clubs urged to curb fans' violence as second stanza kicks off
The League Management Company (LMC) has urged administrators of Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) clubs, to tackle the issue of violence among their fans. LMC chairman, Shehu Dikko, stated this in a meeting with representatives of NPFL …
NPFL, Clubs, LMC Hold Mid-Season Review Session
