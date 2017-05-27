NPFL: Eguavoen battles Enyimba to save Sunshine

By Paul Erewuba

Sunshine Stars coach, Austin Eguavoen, will this weekend attempt to salvage the image of the Akure Gunners, as they confront Enyimba of Aba in a week 21 match billed for the Ondo State Sports Complex tomorrow.

The Akure based outfit who recently hired the ex-Super Eagles coach are 17th on the League table with 21 points after 20 games. Last week, Eguavoen lost his first game with Sunshine to Lobi Stars of Makurdi.

Indeed, tomorrow’s match will no doubt put further pressure on the gaffer, as the already troubled Akure fans will not want to witness another lose, as the dust of last week’s defeat in the hands of Lobi is yet to settle.

This means that the former Super Eagles defender will have to bring his defensive experience to bear so as to prevent rampaging ‘People’s Elephant’ from further trampling on them.

How far the Akure Gunners would go in stopping Enyimba remains to be seen.

The Aba-based outfit started the second stanza of the NPFL on a winning note as they piped NPFL new entrants, Remo Stars by a lone goal in Calabar last Wednesday in their Match Day 19 clash at the UJ Esuene Stadium.

The ‘People’s Elephant’ were far from convincing in the first stanza of the season and would be hoping to notch up another three points to shore up their table standing.

Last season when Sunshine Stars were banishment to Lagos, the People’s Elephant forced Sunshine Stars to a goalless draw.

However, Eguavoen has stated that his wards are ready for this duel, and vowed that Enyimba would not escape defeat.

“I know it is going to be a big cracker, but we are unfazed. We will give the match all the attention it deserves, and I am sure that the pendulum will swing to our side.”

This post was syndicated from The Sun News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

