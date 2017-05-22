NPFL: Enyimba, FC Ifeanyiubah, Lobi Stars win on the road

The NPFL returned with a big bang Sunday with Enyimba, FC Ifeanyiubah and Lobi Stars winning on the road, while leaders Plateau United and Akwa United recorded away draws.

Enyimba upstaged home team Remo Stars, while FC Ifeanyiubah simply outclassed hosts Shooting Stars 3-0.

Katsina United and Akwa United were also held to a draw by Plateau United and MFM FC, respectively.

There were home wins for Wikki Tourists, Kano Pillars, Enugu Rangers and ABS.

A total of 18 goals were scored in the 10 matches at the start of the second round with away teams accounting for eight of these goals.

The Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium in Enugu erupted in wild celebrations after local boy Ebuka Okeke snatched a late winner for Rangers, who had to fight back after they went behind in the first half during which time some fans invaded the pitch and the game was held up for about 10 minutes. FC Ifeanyiubah were the most impressive of the winners away from home after they sunk Shooting Stars with goals for Godwin Obaje, Pascal Seka and Osanga King.

The home team also had a penalty saved by goalkeeper Ikechukwu Ezenwa.

The referee was brave to cancel out what appeared to be a stoppage time equaliser by home team Sunshine Stars as Lobi held on to a goal by former Sunshine Stars striker Kingsley Eduwo after 15 minutes.

The post NPFL: Enyimba, FC Ifeanyiubah, Lobi Stars win on the road appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

