NPFL: Kwara United defender, Saka Azeez dies during training – Daily Post Nigeria

Posted on May 26, 2017 in Sports


NPFL: Kwara United defender, Saka Azeez dies during training
Kwara United defender, Saka Azeez, has been confirmed dead after he slumped in training in Ilorin on Friday morning. The team's head coach, John Obuh, confirmed that Saka collapsed without any contact and that attempts to revive him proved unsuccessful …
