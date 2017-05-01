NPFL: Nasarawa United beat Rivers United, Eguavoen wins first game in charge of Sunshine Stars – Daily Post Nigeria
|
Daily Post Nigeria
|
NPFL: Nasarawa United beat Rivers United, Eguavoen wins first game in charge of Sunshine Stars
Daily Post Nigeria
Nasarawa United defeated Rivers United 1-0, in a rescheduled Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) clash on Sunday. Adama Hassan scored the only goal of the encounter in the 17th minute, following an assist from Thomas Zenke. The win sees …
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!