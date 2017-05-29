NPFL: Nasarawa United defeat Wikki Tourists 2-0 – The Nation Newspaper
The Nation Newspaper
NPFL: Nasarawa United defeat Wikki Tourists 2-0
The Nation Newspaper
Nasarawa United Football Club on Sunday defeated visiting Wikki Tourists FC 2-0 in a week 21 match of the 2016/2017 Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) at the Lafia Township Stadium. A foul by Peter Ambrose on Mohammed Shamasu earned …
It's now result over performance – Nasarawa United's Dogo
