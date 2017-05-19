Pages Navigation Menu

NPFL players eligible for N150k ‘wonder goal of the week’ prize money – TheCable

NPFL players eligible for N150k 'wonder goal of the week' prize money
The League Management Company (LMC) has announced an incentive of N150,000 for the 'wonder goal of the week'. LMC, organisers of the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL), has partnered with the Federal Inland Revenue Services (FIRS) to …
